Cholla High School holds inaugural Wall of Fame and Ring of Honor ceremony

TUCSON — Cholla High School held its inaugural Wall of Fame and Ring of Honor ceremony, bringing together alumni, families, and community members for a night of celebration inside the Sean Elliott Gym.

A mariachi band welcomed guests as they arrived, setting a festive tone for the evening. Inside, the gym was packed, with attendees gathering over dinner, stopping to take photos at the Wall of Fame, and posing for professional shots at a photo booth.

Ring of Honor plaques lined the entrance wall, with familiar names like Sean Elliott and Vance Johnson.

Cheerleaders and the school band performed ahead of the ceremony before inductees made their way through a cheerleader tunnel and across the stage, where medals were placed around their necks and their honor was received.

The celebration drew people from near and far.

Former University of Arizona football player Chris Corral was among those honored, with his daughter traveling from out of town to deliver his induction speech. Other inductees who could not attend in person sent video messages expressing their gratitude for the recognition, including former Wildcat and NFL defensive back Mike Scurlock.

The night was a reflection of the deep ties that connect Cholla's community, both past and present, and a celebration of the many people who helped shape the school's legacy.