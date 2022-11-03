Cate Reese injured in Wildcats preseason win

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona super senior forward Cate Reese left the game and did not return in the Wildcats 104-46 preseason win over Cal-State Los Angeles.

In the first minute, while playing defense, Reese was called for a foul and fell to the court. A collective hush fell over McKale Center for the popular fifth-year senior.

Reese is coming off shoulder surgery that forced her to miss the final three games of last year's regular season.

After the game, head coach Adia Barnes said Reese hit her head, and she is in concussion protocol for precautionary reasons.

"Her head is the the concern," said Barnes. "She'll be okay in a couple or days."

The Wildcats begin their season at home next Thursday against Northern Arizona.