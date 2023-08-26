Watch Now
Buena blanks Betty Fairfax

Colts win first game of the season in front of home fans
The Buena Colts shut out Betty Fairfax 40-0, Friday night, on their home field.
Posted at 10:38 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 01:38:58-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Buena Colts shut out Betty Fairfax 40-0, Friday night, on their home field.

Buena’s defense set the tone early out muscling the Betty Fairfax offensive line. The Colts had three sacks in the first half and three consecutive interceptions in the last two minutes of the second quarter.

Buena scored three touchdowns in the first half. Quarterback Nash Moore connected with Simon-Peter Johnson and Charlie Price for the first and third touchdowns of thefirst quarter. Running back Michael Lujan ran for the home teams second touchdown.

Buena’s momentum continued in the second quarter. Moore found Aliaz Dyson for his third passing touchdown of the game late in the second quarter.

Mason Carter added to the Buena lead with a pick six. His touchdown gave the home team a 33-0 lead at the end of the half.

The Stamped couldn’t find a way to stop both the Colts offense and defense.

Buena closed out the game with one touchdown in the second half and their backups in the game.

The Colts travel to Ironwood Ridge next week for another freedom game.

