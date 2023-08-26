Buena High School students learning how to improve fan experiences at sporting events

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista student athletes are learning what it takes to create a game-day experience fans want to enjoy.

The installation of the new scoreboards on the football field and in the gym have brought new learning opportunities for students.

Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the company which made the boards has a curriculum for students to learn game-day production and sports marketing skills.

“For me it, was really just about improving my school’s athletics," junior Armani Ramirez-Sperle said. "High school should be the years you remember. ”

The school's Student Athletic Leader Committee is working on different graphics for the boards and events for students and fans during games.

“So, it’s a group of student athletes that have all show leadership skills at Buena," Weller said. "They’re coming together to kinda' see all those behind the scene things that go with having a score board. And that whole sports marketing and game day production.”

Kade Spilsbury is one of the athletes in the calls. He said he enjoys the committee because it combines his passion for technology and sports by creating graphics.

“My favorite part is definitely the technology and creating graphics for the screen," Spilsbury said. "I created a shuffle game that took a long time but its fun to be able to see that um project be on the big screen and also to make it to where other people can enjoy it.”

The school district purchased the scoreboards with money they received from selling the sports fields at the old Apache Middle School to the City of Sierra Vista.

Ramirez-Sperle and Spilsbury agree the skills they are learning while in the classroom may help them after graduation.

“We have a bunch of different backgrounds so its really just learning to be versatile and work with everyone around you,” Ramirez-Sperle said.

The group created videos, still images, and player and coaches graphics for display on the scoreboard throughout the season.