CDO, Tucson, Buena, and Sabino all winners in high school football

Posted at 11:26 PM, Aug 25, 2023

TUCSON, Arizona — Agua Fria 21, Flowing Wells 16

Apollo 28, Sunnyside 3

Amphi 49, Maryvale 24

Benson 62, Sequoia Pathway 6

Buena 40, Fairfax )

Catalina 36, NFL Yet Academy 26

CDO 21, Eastmark 14

Desert View 26, Williow Canyon 25

Ironwood Ridge 59, Seton Catholic 39

Mica Mountain 34, Poston Butte 28

Northwest Christian 38, Walden Grove 26

Pueblo 35, Nogales 13

Rincon 24, Washington 18 F/OT

Sabino 19, Sahuaro 6

Sahuarita 9, Alhambra 6

Salpointe 35, Marana 14

San Tan Charter 48, Tanque Verd 7

Toonpah Valley 45, Willcox 42

Tucson 62, South Mountain 24

Vista Grande 44, Rio Rico 0

