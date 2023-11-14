Bijan Robinson's homecoming as the Falcons visited the Cardinals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than one hundred friends and family members made the trip up from Tucson to Glendale to see former Salpointe running back Bijan Robinson return to Arizona as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

During pregame, chants of "Bijan" could be heard while he was warming up. Robinson then had a prayer on the field with members of his immediate family.

As for the game, Robinson had a 22 rushes and 106 total yards including a touchdown in the Cardinals 25-23 win.

"Obviously, I would love to have come out of here with a win," said Robinson. "But, to see all these people I know as a kid, it was definitely a blessing to be a part of that."