Becky Burke Completes Ironman Texas: 'I Can Say I'm an Ironwoman Now'

TUCSON, Arizona — University of Arizona women's basketball head coach Becky Burke has long dreamed of tackling an Ironman triathlon. Since graduating college, the ambition lingered — but life as a Division I coach and mother of a two-year-old made the timing never seem right.

"I have wanted to do an Ironman since I graduated college," Burke said.Burke, who works out seven days a week, views fitness as essential to her well-being.

"It's my escape. My stress reliever. I'm just a big believer in look good, feel good," she explained.

An Ironman is no ordinary endurance event. It demands a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.2-mile marathon run — all in one grueling day.At 36 years old and balancing the demands of coaching the Wildcats while raising a young child, Burke knew there would never be a perfect window.

"I'm 36 years old, I'm a mom of a two-year-old. I'm coaching at the U of A. Things are only going to get better and busier for me. As a coach and a Mom, there's no good time," she noted.

Five months ago, she decided to stop waiting. Burke signed up for IRONMAN Texas and committed to making it work.

"I'm just going to figure it out and make it work."

Her training was intense and relentless. Most sessions took place in her home gym, with daily "stacked workouts" layered on top of her full coaching responsibilities.

"It's five months of daily stacked workouts on top of each other," Burke described.

When race day arrived in Texas, the challenge proved every bit as complex as expected.

"It's a very, very complex day," she said.The swim started with zero visibility in the lake. The bike leg took athletes onto a closed highway for the full 112 miles. And throughout, the mental weight of the remaining marathon loomed.

"Then in your mind I still have to run a marathon."

Despite the obstacles, Burke powered through, completing the full Ironman in approximately 12 hours. She made a conscious effort to savor the experience she had trained five months for.

"I tried my best to enjoy the moment I worked five months for," Burke recalled. "I can say I'm an Ironwoman now."

The accomplishment is no small feat. Ironman events are legendary for their brutality, testing physical limits and mental toughness.

Reflecting on the journey with a laugh, Burke added: "Every time next year, I'm going be you can't make a sprint but I can make a marathon?"Beyond the personal triumph, Burke sees deeper meaning in her achievement. As a leader of young athletes, she aims to model discipline, resilience, and balance.

"It's all about being a great leader, a good mentor, and someone my players can look up to."

Burke's Ironman journey underscores a simple yet powerful message: with determination, even the busiest among us can chase ambitious goals. For the Arizona Wildcats' head coach, becoming an Ironwoman wasn't just about crossing a finish line — it was about proving that grit and commitment can coexist with demanding careers and family life.

