Ballroom Instructor Quinn Smith Soars in Tucson's U.S. Pole Sports Championships

TUCSON, Arizona — Quinn Smith spends her days teaching grounded, partnered ballroom dancing in Fort Worth, Texas. This weekend, she traded the dance floor for gravity-defying feats in the air, competing in the Super Bowl of Pole Sports at the Berger Performing Arts Center.

“This is the biggest thing on my calendar all year,” Smith said, of the U.S. Pole Sports National Championships, which are taking place this weekend in Tucson.

The event draws more than 100 athletes of varying ages and disciplines who perform before judges in a range of aerial and pole sports. Smith’s routine features a mermaid theme, complete with dramatic splits, leg waves, and expressive movements.

“You’re going to see a lot of splits and leg wave action and a lot of emotions — of, ‘omg I have legs,’” she said with a laugh. “It’s something that I have fun with, and I’d like to think that you can see that in my performance.”

Athletes are drawn to the sport for different reasons. “Some people like the fitness of it, some people like the choreography, the dancing,” Smith noted.

Top performers at the competition are in contention for spots on Team USA. Smith proudly represented the United States in South Africa last year, and the Aerial Hammock World Competition is scheduled for Italy this year. The sport is also gaining momentum as it vies for future Olympic recognition.For Smith, the weekend is about personal growth as much as podium placement.

“More than anything, I’d like to see some growth in my scores from last year to this year to make sure that I know that I am on track and doing what I want to athletically,” she said. “There is always something new to learn.

”The competition showcases the blend of athleticism, artistry, and strength required in aerial hammock and related disciplines, highlighting a community of performers pushing boundaries both physically and creatively.

