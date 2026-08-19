Arizona's running back room built on depth, chemistry heading into the season

TUCSON — Arizona heads into the season with one of the deepest running back rooms in the Big 12. Leading rusher, Ismail Mahdi, from last year returns after an eligibility boost, joined by experienced returners, a transfer, and young talent — all six backs now operating under new running backs coach Lyle Moevao.

Depth at running back usually creates competition. But inside Arizona's running back room, it has also created something less expected: chemistry.

"You add an extra guy, like, of course there's gonna be competition… but it doesn't change the dynamic of the room. We all still gonna be brothers at the end of the day," senior running back Kedrick Reescano said.

The return of Ismail Mahdi gave Arizona another proven option in a room already loaded with experience. Running backs coach Lyle Moevao says the group welcomed him back without hesitation.

"It was exciting to see and fun to see the guys welcome him back with open arms," Moevao said.

Mahdi, Reescano, Quincy Craig, transfer Antwan Roberts, and younger backs Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren make up a backfield that does not revolve around one player: it is built around waves of them.

With so many capable backs on the roster, Moevao has leaned into the depth rather than working around it.

"You got to have the 4th guy ready… learning from last year… every now and then those guys get banged up," Moevao said.

That philosophy means every rep in practice carries real weight.

"You can't take a rep for granted because it's not that many to go around," Reescano said.

Beyond the run game, Moevao has pushed versatility throughout camp, particularly the ability to contribute as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

"You definitely want to have that ability to catch from the backfield… we're seeing that more now with offenses around the country," Moevao said.

That emphasis on versatility is a big part of what made Roberts such an intriguing addition. The Marshall transfer brings size, speed, and another dimension to Arizona's offense — exactly what Moevao was looking for.

"His size, his speed, his elusiveness, as well as his football IQ are all things that are a big-time gain in our room," Moevao said.

Roberts says the culture he found in Tucson matched what drew him there in the first place.

"I'd say the room is just egoless… nobody expects anything to be handed to them. Everybody just works really, really hard," Roberts said.

That may be what defines this group most. Not one featured back. Not one superstar. Just a crowded room where competition keeps raising the standard.