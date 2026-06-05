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Arizona's Hollan Powers stands alone as the only Wildcat multi-athlete headed to NCAA Championships

Arizona senior Hollan Powers heads to the NCAA Championships in Eugene to compete in the heptathlon and the 4x100 relay.
Arizona's Hollan Powers stands alone as the only Wildcat multi-athlete headed to NCAA Championships
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TUCSON — Arizona senior Hollan Powers is heading to the NCAA Championships in Eugene to compete in two events: the heptathlon and as part of the Wildcats' record-breaking 4x100 relay team.

Powers qualified for nationals in April after posting a lifetime-best 5,789 points at the Bryan Clay Invitational, making her the only Arizona multi-event athlete to qualify for nationals this season.

"Doing the heptathlon in April and then taking the time to really find out what I needed to hone in on those weaker events," Powers said. "Getting them up to par, and then keeping those strong events intact to improve on them in June, I think it was the best decision I could have made."

Head coach Andrew Dubs said he is confident heading into the championships.

"Hollan's ready to go. It's been a while since she's done a hep. I really feel confident our chances to do well," Dubs said.

Powers has also been a key part of Arizona's 4x100 squad, which ran a 43.28 last weekend at the NCAA West Regionals, smashing the school record for the third time this year.

For Powers, the moment carries personal weight.

"I came in as a freshman begging to be on the team and just wanting to maybe like reach the top 10 list at the U of A, so to be able to be here going to nationals is like beyond a dream come true," Powers said.

Powers will compete in the 4x100 relay semifinal Thursday, then shift to the heptathlon starting Friday, with the competition wrapping up Saturday in Eugene.

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