Arizona's Hollan Powers stands alone as the only Wildcat multi-athlete headed to NCAA Championships

TUCSON — Arizona senior Hollan Powers is heading to the NCAA Championships in Eugene to compete in two events: the heptathlon and as part of the Wildcats' record-breaking 4x100 relay team.

Powers qualified for nationals in April after posting a lifetime-best 5,789 points at the Bryan Clay Invitational, making her the only Arizona multi-event athlete to qualify for nationals this season.

"Doing the heptathlon in April and then taking the time to really find out what I needed to hone in on those weaker events," Powers said. "Getting them up to par, and then keeping those strong events intact to improve on them in June, I think it was the best decision I could have made."

Head coach Andrew Dubs said he is confident heading into the championships.

"Hollan's ready to go. It's been a while since she's done a hep. I really feel confident our chances to do well," Dubs said.

Powers has also been a key part of Arizona's 4x100 squad, which ran a 43.28 last weekend at the NCAA West Regionals, smashing the school record for the third time this year.

For Powers, the moment carries personal weight.

"I came in as a freshman begging to be on the team and just wanting to maybe like reach the top 10 list at the U of A, so to be able to be here going to nationals is like beyond a dream come true," Powers said.

Powers will compete in the 4x100 relay semifinal Thursday, then shift to the heptathlon starting Friday, with the competition wrapping up Saturday in Eugene.