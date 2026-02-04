Arizona Women’s Triathlon unveils second banner after back-to-back national titles

TUCSON — Championship Drive has a new addition.

On Tuesday, the University of Arizona women’s triathlon program unveiled its second banner in front of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, celebrating back-to-back national championships – a feat achieved in just the program’s third year of existence.

The Wildcats clinched their second straight title last November, edging out rival Arizona State and Big 12 contender TCU with an impressive 927 points.

The victory solidified Arizona’s quick rise to dominance in collegiate triathlon.

The campus celebration was nothing short of electric.

Wilma led the procession from the tops of firetrucks, greeting fans as the team made its way to the podium before more a huge crowd of classmates, fellow athletes and coaches, fans, family and community supporters.

The new banner now hangs proudly, a symbol of a young program’s relentless drive, and a reminder that Arizona triathlon isn’t slowing down anytime soon.