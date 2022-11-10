Arizona Women's Basketball signs nation's No. 1 recruiting class

TUCSON, Arizona — Incoming Arizona Wildcat players Montaya Dew, Breya Cunningham, and Jada Williams make up the nation's top rated recruiting class, according to ESPN.

Dew is considered a versatile forward. Cunningham is a post player, while Williams is a point guard. They are the 8th, 14th, and 21st rated recruits in the nation, and they will be freshmen next fall.

"They're all pretty close," said head coach Adia Barnes. "They all know each other from Team USA, McDonalds games, and elite camps that everyone goes to. So, they all have friendships. The visits were great."

The national rankings are fluid. At one time on Wednesday, the Wildcats were ranked 2nd, one spot behind LSU.

Arizona opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday against Northern Arizona.