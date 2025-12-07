Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona Wildcats to Face SMU Mustangs in 2025 Holiday Bowl

Arizona Football
Arizona Football
Posted

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats (9-3, 6-3 Big 12) will take on the SMU Mustangs (8-4, 6-2 ACC) in the 46th annual Holiday Bowl on Thursday, January 2, 2026, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. MST (5:00 p.m. PST) and will be televised nationally on FOX.This marks Arizona’s first bowl appearance since the 2023 season and their third trip to the Holiday Bowl. The Wildcats previously played in the San Diego classic in 1998 and 2009, both times against Nebraska.

Overall, the 2025 Holiday Bowl will be Arizona’s 23rd all-time postseason bowl game, where they carry a 10-11-1 record entering the matchup.The Wildcats and Mustangs have met just twice in their histories, splitting the series 1-1. SMU won the first meeting 29-7 in 1938, while Arizona evened the score with a 28-6 victory in 1985.Arizona earned its bowl bid after a strong debut season in the Big 12, finishing tied for fourth in the conference. SMU, playing its first year in the ACC, reached the conference championship game before accepting the Holiday Bowl invitation.

Fans can expect an intriguing matchup between two programs looking to cap their seasons with a signature non-conference win under the San Diego lights.

