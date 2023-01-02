Arizona Wildcats stand pat at No. 5 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
Purdue (13-0) retained the top spot, followed by Houston (14-1), Kansas (12-1) and UConn (13-1).
UCLA (13-2) was 10th. Xavier (12-3), coached by former Arizona coach Sean Miller, moved from No. 22 to 18.
Arizona (13-1) hosts Washington at 9 p.m. Thursday.
