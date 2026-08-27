Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Siaosi Tapa'atoutai embraces 'Rhino' nickname and Big 12 title dreams

TUCSON — The nickname started in youth football in West Valley City, Utah. Now, it defines one of the most important players on Arizona's offensive line.

Siaosi Tapa'atoutai, known to teammates, coaches, and fans simply as "Rhino," has become the emotional heartbeat of the Wildcats' offense heading into the 2026 season.

"Rhinos, they calm and collected, but you get in the way… it's gonna be a havoc," Tapa'atoutai said.

The name fits, according to those who know him best.

"Rhino likes to run through things, so he has the perfect nickname, right?" offensive line coach Josh Oglesby said.

Tapa'atoutai's path to Tucson is one built on resilience. The youngest of 10 and a first-generation Tongan American, he was raised by two families and a tight-knit community.

"It takes a village to raise a child… I definitely say it was more of a blessing," Tapa'atoutai said.

To chase tougher competition and bigger dreams, he left Utah and moved to California to live with a host family while attending Bishop Alemany High School. He transitioned from defensive line to offensive line before Arizona found its leader up front.

"Rhino's truly become like a leader in the room… when he talks, everybody listens," Oglesby said.

His Arizona journey has not been without adversity.

Tapa'atoutai battled through a torn ACL halfway through the 2024 season, and bounced between positions along the offensive line, doing whatever the Wildcats needed.

His most recent move — from tackle to left guard — is one coaches believe finally unlocks the best version of his game.

"Right now Rhino is the strongest he's ever been… the confidence is back," Oglesby said.

Now healthy and settled in at guard, Arizona expects Tapa'atoutai's power, versatility, and physical style of play to be a major piece of the offense in 2026.

"Y'all keep an eye out for that because I love me that action right there," Tapa'atoutai said.

Coming off a nine-win season, expectations around the Arizona program are higher than ever.

The Wildcats believe their veteran offensive line can help carry them into the Big 12 title race — with Rhino right in the middle of it.

"We're all focused on the Big 12 championship… we're gonna bring Tucson one," Tapa'atoutai said.