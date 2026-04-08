Arizona Wildcats football rebuilds its secondary as transfers and returners compete for starting spots

TUCSON — The University of Arizona football team is rebuilding its secondary during spring practice after losing its top three defensive backs to the NFL Draft following the 2025 season.

Safeties coach Brett Arce is overseeing a fierce competition at Casino Del Sol Stadium, with eight new defensive backs in camp, including seven transfers, vying for starting spots before kickoff this fall.

"Those are big shoes to fill, a lot of production, but these guys are doing a great job," Arce said. "We’ve got a lot of depth right now and it’s a heck of a competition."

The Wildcats lost Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith, known as the team's "Big Three," opening the door for new talent and returning players to step up.

One of the seven transfers filling the void is versatile cornerback Malcolm Hartzog, a former Nebraska Cornhusker.

Hartzog is originally from Silver Creek, Mississippi, a town of only 200 people, and has quickly embraced Arizona's culture.

"Being in the DB room, seeing how hard they work, it motivates me to get better each and every day, and being a part of that is gonna be a big piece for me," Hartzog said.

Returning defensive back Gavin Hunter is also competing for open playing time and has become one of the team's most vocal leaders.

"It’s no secret we lost three leaders, three captains," Hunter said. "The coaches told me you’re gonna have to step up, take that leadership role, and I’ve been embracing it."

Hunter has spent three seasons with the Wildcat program, and while he might not have as many snaps as some transfers, he hopes his experience gives him an inside track.

"I kind of have a different perspective than the new guys, so I’m able to help them adapt easier, knowing how everything goes here," Hunter said.

With the secondary battles continuing into April, Arce noted that the competition elevates the entire group.

"It’s wide open, every day is a new day," Arce said. "We’re trying different people in different places. The competition elevates everybody."

