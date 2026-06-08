Arizona track and field sends record-tying 19 athletes to NCAA Championships in Dubs' first season

TUCSON — Arizona track and field is heading to the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a record-tying 19 athletes, a historic milestone in first-year head coach Andrew Dubs' debut season.

The Wildcats qualified athletes in 12 events for the championships, set for June 10-13 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The men's competition begins Wednesday, June 10, and the women's competition begins Thursday, June 11.

The turnaround has been dramatic.

"It's not even my one year anniversary yet… but so it's been very surreal… in the fall the men were ranked 123rd and the women were ranked 113th, and now we're both in the top 20 going into the national championship," Dubs said.

The qualifying group was powered by school records, lifetime-best performances, and a historic showing at the NCAA West First Round in Fayetteville, Arkansas. To qualify for Eugene, athletes had to place within the top 12 in each event.

Senior sprinter Mason Lawyer became the only Wildcat to qualify in 3 events, breaking his own school record in the 100 meters twice, running 10.12 in the opening round before lowering the mark to 10.03 in the quarterfinals to finish third overall in the West Region.

Lawyer also qualified in the 200 meters with a time of 20.28 and helped Arizona's 4x100-meter relay secure a trip to Eugene.

In the field events, Big 12 champion Tyler Michelini finished fourth overall in the shot put with a throw of 19.78 meters, while Sam Hala'Ufia advanced in the discus and freshman Antone Smith punched his ticket in the triple jump.

The women delivered one of the most significant storylines of the weekend.

For the first time since 1985, Arizona qualified 3 women's high jumpers for the NCAA Championships. Emma Gates, Kya Crooke, and Paris Mikinski all earned trips to Eugene. Mikinski finished tied for first after flawlessly bypassing each height on the first attempts.

The last Arizona team to send 3 women's high jumpers to nationals went on to finish first, second, and third at the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats' women's 4x100-meter relay of Hollan Powers, Taylen Wise, Brooke Lyons, and McKenna Watson broke the school record for the third time this season, running 43.28 to place third overall while advancing to Eugene.

Hollan Powers is the only Arizona multi-eventer to qualify for nationals, having done so in April at the Brian Clay Multi Event with a lifetime best of 5,789 points in the heptathlon.

"They surprised me… they stepped up, they competed. The amount of PRs we had in the right moments just shows their character," Dubs said.

For many Wildcats, it will be their first trip to the national championship. Dubs said the stage should not feel unfamiliar.

"A track is a track… just do what you did to get here," Dubs said.