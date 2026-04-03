Arizona, Tommy Lloyd agree to contract extension through 2031

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona and head men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd have agreed to a contract extension that will keep Lloyd at the helm of the Wildcats through the 2031 season, university officials announced Friday. The agreement, announced by R. Ken Coit Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois, was described in a University of Arizona press release as pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.

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“Tommy Lloyd is the best coach in college basketball, and we have a strong conviction in the future of Arizona Basketball under his leadership,” Reed-Francois said in the release. She credited Lloyd and his staff with the program’s on-court success, academic performance and work developing student-athletes “of character who make a positive impact on our team, our campus and our community.”

In five seasons leading the Wildcats, Lloyd has compiled a 148-35 (.808) record — the most wins in NCAA history for a head coach in his first five seasons — and guided Arizona through a historic 2025–26 campaign. The Wildcats finished 36–2, captured both the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Lloyd was named The Sporting News National Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year for 2025–26.

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“Coach Lloyd has led our men’s basketball program with clarity of purpose and a commitment to excellence,” University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella said. “This past season is among the finest in Arizona Athletics history, reflecting the culture he has built and the consistency of the program. I am very pleased that we have come to an agreement extending his contract and his leadership.”

Lloyd, who thanked university leaders John Arnold, President Garimella and Reed-Francois for their support, said the University of Arizona and the City of Tucson are “special to me and my family” and that it is an honor to continue representing them.

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