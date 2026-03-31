Tickets for University of Arizona Final Four game still available but will cost you hundreds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona fans are heading to Indianapolis for the Final Four, but attending the game comes with a high price tag for tickets and flights.

The cheapest tickets on the official NCAA Ticketmaster website are about $454 for Saturday's game. The university's athletic department received an allotment of about 3,000 tickets. Some of those tickets go to coaches, staff, and players, while Wildcat Club members also receive priority.

Championship ticket prices depend on where you sit but start at $229 for a resale ticket before fees.

The athletic department also sold tickets to students for $40, which sold out within 24 hours. If a student bought a ticket for Saturday's game and the Wildcats advance, they will receive a complimentary ticket for Monday night's game.

Sophia Reetz, ZonaZoo executive director, is traveling to Indianapolis for the game.

"Everybody is just so pumped. If we can take the McKale magic and bring it to Indianapolis, it's going to be unbelievable," Reetz said. "Whenever you watch away games on TV, you can always hear the U of A chants. Doesn't matter where we are so it's really cool to get this chance.”

Travel costs are also adding up for fans. Flights leaving Tucson on Friday and returning on Sunday cost between $800-$1,200, depending on the airline and time.

Paul Volpe, a University of Arizona alumni and superfan, is taking his entire family to the game. Volpe was a senior the last time the university went to the Final Four and has already traveled to San Jose and San Diego to see other March Madness games.

"It's like going to McKale. You've got fans from Tucson, from all over the world, all over the country. It feels like family," Volpe said.

Volpe says his family spent at least about $8,000 for their trip to Indianapolis, and saved up for it.

"Whether it was $8,000 or $8 I'd be there no matter what," Volpe said.

Volpe has a house full of University of Arizona merchandise, including chairs from past Final Four games the team has played in.

"Kind of started with a ball and then kind of built it from there. I collect things as I go along," Volpe said about his house. "It's just not a team. This is what Tucson's all about."

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