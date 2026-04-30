Arizona to face St. John’s at Madison Square Garden this December, report says

CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the University of Arizona and St. John’s are scheduled to play on December 5, 2026, at Madison Square Garden as part of the Hall-of-Fame Series.

According to Rothstein, the agreement between the two programs includes a return game to be played in Phoenix during the 2027-28 season.

The last time the Arizona Wildcats played at Madison Square Garden was in November 2013 during the NIT Season Tip-Off.

The Wildcats were also at the Garden for the 2011 2K Sports Classic, where they beat St. John's 81–72 on November 17, 2011, before falling to Mississippi State the following night.

There is currently no timetable for an official announcement from either university