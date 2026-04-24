Arizona star freshman Koa Peat declares for 2026 NBA Draft, announced on social media

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona standout freshman forward Koa Peat has announced his declaration for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Peat led the team to its first Final Four appearance since 2001, averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during his lone season with the Wildcats. He led the team in shots made per game.

The Arizona forward announced Friday via social media that he will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, ending a collegiate career defined by his deep roots in Arizona.

"Playing in the NBA has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid," Peat wrote in a letter addressed to Wildcats fans. "With that being said, after a lot of thought and conversations with the people closest to me, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft."

Peat, a native of Arizona, highlighted the significance of playing for his home-state university.

"Growing up in Arizona, I’ve been truly blessed to be surrounded by the game of basketball," Peat said. "Wearing this name and representing where I come from means everything to me. It’s been an honor to compete at this level while still being rooted in the place that raised me."

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Arizona forward Koa Peat reacts as he dunks the ball for a basket against Colorado in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Boulder, Colo.

During his tenure with the Wildcats, Peat thanked his coaching staff and teammates, noting that the lessons learned in Tucson would stay with him forever.

He also thanked "Zona" fans in his message, calling them the "best fans in the country."

"Your unconditional energy and love is something I'll always cherish," Peat said.

Associated Press Koa Peat dunks vs. Purdue

Peat's decision marks the next step for a player who has been under the national spotlight since his high school days in Tempe.

He is expected to be a significant name to watch as the 2026 draft cycle approaches.

Stay with KGUN 9 for more updates on Arizona basketball's offseason.