Arizona secondary ties NFL Draft record with four defensive backs drafted

The Seattle Seahawks selected University of Arizona cornerback Michael Dansby in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, putting the final touch on a historic weekend for the Wildcats' defensive backfield.

Dansby was taken with the 255th overall pick, becoming the fourth member of the Arizona secondary to be drafted this year.

His selection officially set a new program record for the most defensive backs chosen in a single NFL Draft, cementing the 2025 Wildcats' unit as the most prolific talent producer in school history.

This also ties the NFL record for the most defensive backs from one college taken in the same draft.

No team has ever had five defensive backs selected in the same draft.

The unprecedented run on Arizona defensive backs began Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Treydan Stukes in the second round with the 38th overall pick.

Associated Press The Las Vegas Raiders select Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes in Round 2 of the NFL Draft.

The momentum continued Saturday morning as Genesis Smith went to the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (12) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.

Dalton Johnson reunited with Stukes in Las Vegas after being taken in the fifth. Dansby’s call to Seattle in the final round completed the quartet.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz.

A senior from Oakland, California, Dansby joined the Wildcats as a transfer from San Jose State and immediately became a vital piece of a defense that ranked among the top 10 nationally in pass efficiency and interceptions.

In his lone season in Tucson, Dansby recorded 19 tackles and two interceptions while leading the team with 10 pass breakups.

The four selections represent a significant milestone for the program under head coach Brent Brennan and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez, marking the first time the Wildcats have seen four players from the secondary drafted in one year.

The achievement highlights a dramatic defensive turnaround for Arizona.