Arizona QB Noah Fifita Takes Center Stage at Big 12 Media Days as Heisman Campaign Launches

FRISCO, Texas — Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita represented his team at Big 12 Media Days, where the program aggressively launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for the veteran signal-caller.

The redshirt senior and preseason All-Big 12 selection used the platform to emphasize team goals while fielding questions about individual accolades. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan did not hold back, calling Fifita the “best story in college football” and stating that he “definitely has a Heisman resume.”

Arizona’s staff distributed polished “Heisman resumes” to members of the media. The materials highlighted Fifita’s experience as a four-year starter, career passing touchdowns (nation’s active leader at 73 entering the season), first-team All-Big 12 honors from 2025, and unwavering loyalty to the program.

Fifita has stayed committed to Arizona since his 2021 recruitment, navigating conference realignment and helping elevate the Wildcats’ offense. In 2025, he threw for over 3,200 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding mobility to the attack.

While Fifita has downplayed individual awards in favor of Big 12 title ambitions, his coach and program are positioning him as a legitimate dark-horse candidate in what figures to be a wide-open Heisman race. As a preseason All-Big 12 quarterback — the first in school history — Fifita enters 2026 with the experience, production, and storyline that could make him a finalist if Arizona contends for conference honors.

