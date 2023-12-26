Arizona QB Jayden de Laura to transfer after Alamo Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura announced on social media Monday that he plans to transfer after the Wildcats play in the Alamo Bowl this week.

De Laura opened 2023 as Arizona's starter but hurt his ankle against Stanford in the fourth game of the season.

Backup Noah Fifita played so well in his place that coach Jedd Fisch opted to keep him as the starter, even after de Laura was healthy enough to return.

"I appreciate my time at the University of Arizona, but the opportunity to return as a starter my final year of college, while also getting my degree, is something I must explore," de Laura said as part of a written statement.

De Laura thanked Arizona's coaching staff and recognized his teammates.

"To my wildcat brothers, there is no other group of men I would want to share this journey with than y'all. The growth and strides this program has made is a testimony to everyone's hard work and dedication."

De Laura transferred from Washington State to Arizona after the 2021 season. He started 16 games for the Wildcats between 2022 and 2023, passing for more than 4,800 yards, 35 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also had seven rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

De Laura also came under increased scrutiny in 2023 after it was revealed that we he was at the center of a sexual assault case in Hawaii in 2018, when he was a minor. Documents obtained by KGUN show de Laura pleaded guilty to second degree sexual assault in family court, and he wrote a letter of apology to the alleged victim. De Laura, and the other player who was involved in the matter, were not charged in criminal court.

