Jedd Fisch explains why no action was taken regarding Jayden de Laura

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Pac-12 conference held its football media day at Resorts World in Las Vegas, and Arizona brought quarterback Jayden de Laura and defensive back Treyden Stukes along with head coach Jedd Fisch.

It was revealed earlier this year that de Laura was at the center of a sexual assault case from 2018 when he was a minor in Hawaii. A civil suit has since been settled.

De Laura read a statement and became tearful. KGUN-TV has chosen not to air his interview. Fisch said he learned of the situation last September.

"We can't make decisions, or it would be unfair to make decisions, based on information we don't have," said Fisch. "There is no information that is available under Hawaii law. Everything is sealed and expunged so there is nothing for us to learn."

According to the civil documents obtained by KGUN-TV, the de Laura plead guilty to second degree sexual assault in family court, and he wrote a letter of apology to the alleged victim. De Laura, and the other player who was involved in the matter, were not charged in criminal court.