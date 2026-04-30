Arizona men's tennis built on international culture, chasing history at NCAA Regionals

TUCSON — Arizona is hosting NCAA Regionals for the fourth straight year, but only one player on the roster calls the United States home.

Head Coach Clancy Shields has built a roster of international talent, players from Canada, Sweden, Germany, and Japan, all united by a culture he has spent a decade creating.

"The kids come in here and they know what this culture is about. You put the jersey on and it means something. You're playing for the guys before you, and you can't let them down," Shields said.

That culture has grown into something bigger: a brotherhood.

The Wildcats fight for each other, and for senior Jay Friend, their "why" this year.

Friend posted a 16-3 record while competing exclusively on Court 1. The Japanese senior is ranked No. 4 nationally in singles, he earned Big 12 Co-Player of the Year.

It has already brought them one ring, winning the Big 12 regular season title for the first time in program history.

"Every year we're trying to get a ring...the ring is something these guys will have together forever," Shields said.

Now, the next ring means chasing history.

"We've never been able to get past the third round, so it's definitely our goal. We're gonna fight for it," junior Sasha Rozin said.

Rozin turned in a breakout junior season.

The No. 98 ranked singles player earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors and clinched a 4-3 semifinal victory over UCF at the Big 12 Tournament, helping send Arizona to the championship match. He was also a consistent force in doubles alongside Friend, going 8-3 on the season.

The Wildcats talk about their goal every day: making it all the way to the NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia.

The 8-seed Wildcats have fallen in the Super Regional round in each of the previous three seasons.

This year, they are looking to break through and advance past the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Arizona opens regional play Friday, May 1, at 1 p.m. against Northern Arizona at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center in Tucson. Also in the regional field are Ole Miss and Clemson, who face off at 10 a.m. Friday. The regional championship match is set for Saturday, May 2, at 1 p.m.