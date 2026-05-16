Arizona men's golf to host NCAA Marana Regional for first time in 20 years at The Gallery Golf Club

MARANA — Arizona men's golf will host the NCAA Marana Regional at The Gallery Golf Club in Marana from May 18-20, the program's first time hosting a first-round NCAA Championship event in two decades.

It marks the eighth consecutive postseason appearance for the Wildcats under head coach Jim Anderson. Arizona enters as the No. 3 seed and is ranked No. 18 in the country.

"The hosting process begins years in advance...thanks to our athletics department supporting us the way they do and getting behind the vision of putting in an NCAA regional bid years ago," Anderson said.

The field includes 14 teams and 5 individuals. Defending champion Oklahoma State is the No. 1 seed, ranked No. 5 nationally. The top five teams at the regional, along with the top individual from non-advancing teams, will advance to the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, from May 29-June 3.

Arizona has been one of the stronger teams in the field this season, finishing in the top 5 in six tournaments, including wins at the Arizona Thunderbirds Collegiate in March and the Copper Cup in January. The Wildcats most recently finished second at the Big 12 Championship behind Oklahoma State.

Senior Filip Jakubcik, ranked No. 33 in the country, has been a key contributor, alongside fellow senior Zach Pollo. Sophomore Taishi Moto has had a breakout season, finishing inside the top 3 in two of his last three starts, while freshman William Wistrand has also played in every event this season and collected four top-10 finishes.

Last season, Arizona advanced to the Amherst Regional but missed the cut to the NCAA Championship by one shot, finishing sixth.

Anderson said the combination of a strong team and a home venue makes this postseason feel different.

"When the news broke, a few of us high-fived knowing what it meant. Most people don't realize it was decided long ago, but it's really exciting to have a great team get to play at home in front of an awesome fan base here in Tucson," Anderson said.

Gallery Golf Club General Manager Paul Gustafson said his staff has been working to ensure the course is ready for the spotlight.

"It takes a village...from food and beverage to driving range timing, there are so many details people don't realize until they're part of it. We're excited to showcase beautiful views and some incredible golf…and yes, I'm rooting for the Wildcats," Gustafson said.

Admission to the regional is free. Arizona opens play Monday morning.