Arizona men's golf sets school record, takes 10-stroke lead at NCAA Regionals

MARANA — The Arizona men's golf team shot a school-record 24 under par in round two of the NCAA Regionals Tuesday at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, building a 10-stroke lead over second-place Oklahoma State.

The score is the second best ever by any team at an NCAA Regional since the format was instituted in 1993. Stanford holds the record with a 26 under par at the Las Vegas Regional in 2023.

Senior Zach Pollo led the way, firing a 9 under 62 that is tied for the second-best round in program history, including 10 birdies on the day.

"Everything just clicked and I felt good on the first tee and yeah just everything rolled," Pollo said.

Pollo was not alone.

Senior Filip Jakubcik, sophomore Taishi Moto, and junior Tianyi Xiong all finished under par in what became a historic day for the program.

The Wildcats now sit in prime position to advance to the NCAA Championships. The top five teams advance.

Head coach Jim Anderson said the team's performance was a product of strong culture and leadership.

"We know we have a great team. We've been led by two seniors, Philip and Zach, all year," Anderson said. "It's news to me that we broke the school record. You're not teeing it up thinking this is what our goal is, but it's kind of fun to throw that on there, especially this time of year, and have your best golf come right now. That's kind of when you need it. So hopefully that gives us confidence, getting ready for tomorrow."

The third and final round is Wednesday at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana.