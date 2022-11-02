Arizona men win preseason game over Western Oregon 91-61

TUCSON, Arizona — Azoulas Tubelis had a team-high 19 points and Arizona men's basketball defeated Western Oregon, 91-61, at McKale Center.

Six players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who did not trail during the game. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Following the game, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd addressed Courtney Ramey's three game suspension to start the season for participating in the Portsmouth Invitational prior to transferring to Arizona.

"Courtney was involved in a situation that had nothing to do with us," said Lloyd. "The NCAA has rules and they feel like it violated one of their rules that warranted a 3-game suspension. So there it is."

Arizona opens its regular season on Monday against Nicholls.