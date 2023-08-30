Arizona Football to open 2023 season against NAU on Saturday

TUCSON, Arizona — It may night have been the actual low point of Arizona Football's now seldom talked about 20-game losing streak, but the 21-19 loss to NAU in 2021 was certainly one of the lower points.

"It was a very difficult night to be on the staff," said offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll. "It really showed how far we had to go."

The Wildcats made significant strides in 2022 with an offense that was sixth in the nation in passing yards per game. But the Wildcats allowed the 11th most points in the Pac-12. They spent the off-season adding size on defense.

"We've got some big dudes that have seen a lot of big games," said defensive lineman Bill Norton.

Norton is a transfer from Georgia, and he is one of twenty five players on the roster who top 300 pounds.

"We formed a monstrous front," said Norton. "We've got thousands of pounds on the front four. I think that's something that is going to show up on the season, and something that has not in previous ones."

"We didn't have the bodies and the mass to play the run better last year," said defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

The size will be on display this Saturday when the Wildcats open up against NAU, the first time they've played the Lumberjacks since the 2021 loss.

"Looking back on that to see how far we've come, there is a little bit of hope," said Carroll.