Arizona football secondary Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson prepare for the NFL Draft

TUCSON — Arizona football defensive backs Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson are preparing for the NFL Draft after making the tough decision to opt out of the Holiday Bowl.

The trio, known as the "big three" members of the secondary, spent their entire careers at Arizona despite coaching changes and losing seasons. They opted out of the bowl game to stay healthy ahead of the draft, a decision that drew criticism from some fans.

"My loved ones and people that I trust and that have my best interest in mind, you know, they just advised that, you don't take that risk... it was somewhat of a business decision," Stukes said.

Stukes, a senior cornerback who went from a walk-on to team captain, is considered one of the most versatile defensive backs in this draft.

After a strong combine, his stock skyrocketed. He is projected as a second-round pick that could go in the late first round.

Smith, a junior safety, is projected next. Known for his elite athleticism and versatility, he is expected to go in the third or fourth round, though scouts note open-field tackling as an area to improve.

Johnson, a senior safety, was Arizona’s leading tackler the past two seasons. He is physical, disciplined and expected to go in the fifth or sixth rounds.

"That’s the moment every young football player dreams of… I’m gonna try not to get emotional, but that’s probably gonna be out of my control. Such a blessing to receive that… see it pay off and then start from the bottom again," Stukes said.

"It’s been something you dreamed of since you were little," Smith said.

"I’m sure I’m gonna get emotional. It’s just all gonna hit at that moment," Johnson said.

The three hope their months of training and sacrifice pay off when their names are called.

