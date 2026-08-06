Arizona football opens fall camp with high expectations, Heisman-level QB leading the way

TUCSON — Arizona football is back to work.

The Wildcats opened fall camp Wednesday at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, entering year three under head coach Brent Brennan with rising expectations and what they consider to be a Heisman-level quarterback under center.

Coming off a season that fell just short of 10 wins, Arizona exceeded expectations a year ago. Now, the program is setting its sights even higher.

Quarterback Noah Fifita is at the center of it all.

Returning for another season in offensive coordinator Seth Doegge's system, Fifita said the familiarity is already paying dividends.

"There's a continuity, and there's a confidence that comes with that," Fifita said.

That chemistry showed up early on day one, with Fifita working through multiple receiver groups and building timing with a deep skill room.

"We got guys that are gonna make an impact in every aspect," Fifita said.

The energy on the field matched the optimism. Players were dancing, smiling, and celebrating being back together — a loose, confident tone that Brennan said reflects where this program stands heading into the new season.

"We do feel like we're further along," Brennan said.

The Wildcats aren't shying away from what they're chasing, either. Fifita made the expectations for his final season clear on the first day of camp.

"The outcome goals are clear… a Rose Bowl and a Big 12 championship," Fifita said.

With continuity in the coaching staff, a proven quarterback, and a deep roster, Arizona believes the pieces — and the culture — are already in place to make a run.