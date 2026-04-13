Arizona football builds deep wide receiver room with strong culture and new talent for upcoming season

TUCSON — While Arizona may have lost its top two receivers last season statistically, Javin Whatley and Chris Hutson, quarterback Noah Fifita said this may be the best receiver room he has ever had from a depth standpoint.

"You have speed, you have size, you have route running, but more importantly the relationships they have with each other," Fifita said. "It's rare because there's only one football but there’s three, four receivers on the field, so to be able to see the selflessness and the genuine excitement for each other is special."

The stats are impressive and the skill set is diverse, but Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade said the heart of this group is what gives them an edge.

"Having already a strong culture within the room really gives the room a chance to connect quickly, and really find that healthy competition so they can push each other. I’m excited where we’re going," Wade said.

That tone starts with veteran Chris Hunter, a redshirt senior who has been with the Wildcats his whole career.

"Last year, Coach Bobby did a great job, I'd say, to kind of try to start nudging me in that role to kind of be the leadership guy in the room. I have a lot of help with the guys. They don’t try to put it all on me and make it hard, they make it pretty easy. But I embrace that — knowing if that’s what I have to do, I’m down to do it," Hunter said.d

Hunter’s steady leadership blends with the energy of new faces, like Rodney Gallagher a transfer from West Virginia, especially alongside sophomore Giovanni Richardson.

"Me and Rodney, I would say we’re the best duo in the country right now...Off rip...I think we complement each other’s game. We’re both fast...but he gonna hate this, I think I’m a little faster than Rodney, but he’s definitely a smooth player, smart and a compliment to how we play," Richardson said.

A little trash talk and a lot of respect is part of what makes this receiver room both loose and locked in. When it is time to get serious, Richardson’s work ethic shows.

"The time he puts in, his want-to is extremely high. He wants to be really good, and with that comes eagerness to learn and really open himself up to coaching," Wade said.