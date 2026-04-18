Arizona Football brothers Noah and Dash Fifita host second First Down Faith Football camp

TUCSON — Arizona Football quarterback Noah Fifita and linebacker Dash Fifita hosted the First Down Faith Football Camp at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Friday, providing middle school athletes with a blend of on-field fundamentals and conversations about faith.

The camp, designed for boys and girls ages 11 to 14, was led by player coaches from the Arizona Football team and the Arizona Women’s Club Flag Football program.

The brothers modeled the camp after their grandfather, Steve Fifita, whom they call their hero. He taught them faith, discipline and the importance of giving back.

During the event, campers wore colored wristbands — Isaiah, Jeremiah, or Matthew — named for the brothers' favorite Bible verses.

The night featured three stations: speed and drills on the turf, sharing personal faith stories and learning how to connect scripture to everyday life.

Woven into every moment was the message that the athletes' identities are rooted in something bigger than just football.

"Football comes and goes, fans come and go, stats come and go, but for me, what got me through the good and what got me through the bad is my faith, and that's what my grandpa instilled in me," Noah Fifita said.

After the final whistle, campers received goodie bags filled with bracelets, a Bible, and a journal as a reminder of the night's bigger purpose.

"I hope to share the next generation to just know that their identity isn't in football, their identity isn't in, um, how popular they are at school. It's, it's in God. So that's my mission," Noah said.

The event was coordinated through the First Down Faith Foundation, which Noah and Dash founded in April 2025 to honor the legacy of those who came before them and to invest in their community.

Since its inception, the foundation has contributed 125 volunteer hours and over $9,000, impacting more than 3,000 community members.