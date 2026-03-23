Arizona Basketball defeats Utah State 78-66 at Viejas Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brayden Bradley had a game-high 18 points. Brayden Burries added 16 points. Koa Peat contributed with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mo Krivas had had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Arizona had 21 offensive rebounds.

The Wildcats will play Arkansas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in San Jose, California. The game will feature a matchup of two of the best point guards in the nation in Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. and Arizona senior Jaden Bradley.

It's the Wildcats 22nd trip to the Sweet 16 and the third one in a row.

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