Arizona Basketball adds promising guards Dixon, Mandaquit, via transfer portal

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats continued their aggressive rebuild in the transfer portal on Monday, landing two young guards in Derek Dixon from North Carolina and JJ Mandaquit from Washington.

The moves come as Arizona looks to restock its backcourt after losing starting point guard Jaden Bradley to the NBA Draft and seeing other departures following their 2025-26 Final Four run.

Derek Dixon, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound combo guard, announced his commitment to Arizona after entering the portal last week. The former North Carolina freshman started the final 16 games for the Tar Heels in 2025-26, showing steady improvement as a playmaker with a strong 2.7-to-1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Dixon averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while flashing versatility and basketball IQ. He scored in double figures in each of his last three games, including an 11-point, 6-assist, 5-rebound effort in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona had hosted Dixon for an official visit as a high school prospect in 2024, giving the staff early familiarity. Multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and DraftExpress, confirmed the commitment, with one noting that Arizona’s backcourt now looks set with Dixon, Mandaquit, and incoming five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt.

Earlier in the day, Arizona added JJ Mandaquit, a 6-foot-1 point guard who entered the portal from Washington. The former four-star recruit and three-time USA Basketball gold medalist appeared in 22 games as a freshman for the Huskies (six starts) before a foot injury limited him.Mandaquit showed flashes of potential, including a season-high 15 points against No. 4 Michigan and strong playmaking moments. He averaged roughly 5.2 points and 3.2 assists in limited action.

Mandaquit brings high-upside athleticism and experience on the international stage, giving Arizona another young, developmental piece at the guard spots.Building for 2026-27With these two additions, head coach Tommy Lloyd is quickly addressing the need for backcourt depth and playmaking. Arizona returns redshirt freshman Bryce James and has high expectations for Caleb Holt, the five-star shooting guard from the 2026 recruiting class.

The Wildcats’ portal activity signals an aggressive approach to maintaining their status as a national contender after reaching the Final Four. Both Dixon and Mandaquit are expected to compete for significant minutes in what could be a revamped lineup.More roster movement is possible as the portal window continues, but the addition of these two guards gives Arizona a solid foundation heading into the 2026-27 season.

