Westbound I-10 closed at Cortaro Farms Road following crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down northwest of Tucson following a crash near Cortaro Farms Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred near milepost 245. ADOT officials say all westbound traffic is currently being forced to exit at Cortaro Farms Road, causing significant backups in the area.

There is currently no estimated time for the interstate to reopen. Commuters are advised to expect delays, avoid the area, and seek alternate routes if traveling through Marana.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.