ADOT finishes I-10 Ina to Ruthrauff roads widening project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The project that widened and reconstructed I-10 from Ina to Ruthtauff roads is done and open. The rebuilt Sunset Links Road interchange is also open for drivers.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), the interchange between I-10 and River Road opened on Tuesday evening and cost $171 million. The purpose of the project is to improve traffic flow in the area.

Pima County contributed $35 million to the Sunset Road extension project. This includes new bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and the Rillito River.

According to ADOT, drivers may encounter some lane closures as crews finish up some smaller elements of the project. They say other project highlights include:

Widening I-10 from three to four lanes in each direction between Ina and Ruthrauff roads.

Reconstructing the Orange Grove Road interchange, which opened in February 2025 and features higher I-10 bridges above Orange Grove Road to allow for greater clearance.

New interchange designs at Orange Grove and Sunset roads, which feature additional lanes on entrance and exit ramps to promote safety and reduce delays.

Replacing all nine bridges in the project area, including those over Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River.

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road.

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage.

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