The ribbon was cut but the road’s still delayed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been tough to get on and off I-10 while ADOT was widening the freeway between Ina and Ruthrauff. A new link from River to I-10 was expected to open almost a month ago. When some KGUN viewers asked why the new Sunset Links road is not open we went to work.

Sunset Links is designed to be an easy connection from River Road to I-10. We actually covered a ribbon cutting for this place early last month.

But the ribbon cutting did not open the link for traffic.

Susan and Joss Sanderson sent us an email titled Sunset Links still not open.

They sent a link to the original story that said the road should be open by Mid May.

They’re not the only ones waiting for Sunset Links to bring some traffic relief.

Calvin Elleby Junior is eager to see the link open.

“It'd be very short, rather than going down River, making the left, then over into I-9, I mean, I-10, and then going down, and then coming back over, and it seems like, why are we going down to come around to go back up north.”

Theresa Watson says she and her husband are looking forward to a new way to bypass some traffic.

“No surprise, delays, there's always delays. Yeah, so, but we're still looking forward to it, hopefully sooner than later, right?

To find out what delayed Sunset Links we bounced among the Regional Transportation Authority, Transportation Departments for Tucson and Pima County, and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says work on traffic signals delayed the opening but Sunset Links should open sometime this week.

