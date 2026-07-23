Aaron Jackson's versatility and energy have become the heartbeat of the Tucson Sugar Skulls

TUCSON — Tucson's Aaron Jackson is listed as a defensive back, but he has become just about everything for the Sugar Skulls.

Kick returner. Long snapper. Playmaker. Energy source.

Jackson has recorded three kickoff return touchdowns this season, including one during Sunday's 70-42 win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

It was during that game that Tucson clinched its first playoff berth in three years, thanks to a San Antonio loss.

But teammates say Jackson's biggest impact comes from the energy he brings to the field every day.

"Just really doing anything that my team needs to be successful, to be honest," Jacjson said."I tell my guys all the time, the best ability is availability. So just making sure that you're able to be called on whenever they need to call you."

That people-first mentality extends beyond the field.

"I'm a real people's person… it's just about finding out what each individual needs on the team and just giving it to them each and every single day," Jackson said.

Sunday's playoff-clinching win carried extra weight for Jackson, who has spent years bouncing around the league before finding his footing in Tucson.

"It was very special. My parents were there. My girlfriend was there along with my son as well," Jackson said.

The moment also marks a full-circle reunion with head coach Rayshaun Kizer.

The two won a championship together in Omaha, and Jackson said they have been talking about bringing that same feeling to Tucson since the offseason.

Now, with the playoffs secured, the mission remains alive.

"Now that we have a chance to really right that ship… it's like, man… we gotta do it. Let's do it," Jackson said.

The Sugar Skulls close out the regular season Friday in San Diego before opening the playoffs the following Sunday, also in San Diego.