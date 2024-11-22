After 41 years and millions raised for charity, El Tour still going strong

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In 1983, the nonprofit Perimeter Bicycling Association held its first event in Tucson. A group of fewer than 200 riders took part.

Forty-one years later, El Tour de Tucson has grown into one of the nation's largest cycling events, and an annual Tucson tradition.

Nearly 10,000 cyclists from Southern Arizona and across the country will pedal their way through the Tucson metro the weekend before Thanksgiving.

I spoke with Ralph Phillips, the voice of El Tour. He told me about the big idea El Tour founder Richard DeBernardis had back in 1983:

"'Hey, we're going to put on a tour!' And he had the energy and the personality to do it. He did a great job," Phillips tells me.

That first El Tour with 185 riders raised $4,500 for area charities. Phillips rode in the 1985 El Tour, finishing third.

KGUN 9 Richard DeBernardis founded El Tour de Tucson in 1983.

"They started at Sabino Canyon at first and you're on dirt road a lot of the time. We had to cross the Santa Cruz and it was flowing. So you wade through and your feet get wet and then you've got to do the rest of it," said Phillips.

Today, El Tour doesn't cross any rivers, using a more Southern route:

It has grown into a major fundraiser for the Tucson community. Last year, the cycling event raised more than $5.8 million for nonprofits.

And over the last 41years? That amount raised totals more than $121 million.

Legendary Tucson broadcaster Allen "Big Al" Kath, along with Phillips, drive just ahead of the lead riders and call the race on radio.

"We want to eradicate polio in the world and the Rotary Club is firmly behind that. They get lots of money from the El Tour," said Kath.

The most memorable moments for Big Al?

"We've had two train delays of the riders getting across the tracks. We had to wait a good five or six minutes each time," he tells me. "So the finish times were not great."

Big Al and Ralph Phillips will call Saturday's race on ESPN Radio 1490.