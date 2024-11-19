Dozens of road closures for El Tour De Tucson this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyclists from around the globe are gearing up for the 41st annual El Tour de Tucson, which will take place this Saturday. The Tucson Convention Center will serve as the starting and finishing point.

The event features rides ranging from one to 102 miles and is not just a cycling race. It's a community celebration and a major fundraiser, with participants riding to support various charities.

Local businesses along the route are preparing for a busy Saturday, as the event significantly boosts sales from both participants and spectators.

For drivers, El Tour de Tucson also means road closures across the city. Streets will begin shutting down as early as 4 a.m. Saturday and motorists are advised to plan alternate routes. All roads are expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m.

A full list of closures and times can be found here.