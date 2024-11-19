El Tour De Tucson: Cyclists gear up to raise millions for local charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of cyclists will hit the streets this weekend for the 41st annual El Tour de Tucson. But this iconic race isn’t just about crossing the finish line — it’s about raising millions for charity and changing lives.

Since its inception in 1983, El Tour de Tucson has raised nearly $121 million for hundreds of nonprofits. This year, more than 80 organizations will benefit, including Children’s Clinics, a nonprofit that helps more than 5,000 children with complex medical needs across Southern Arizona.

In 2023 alone, the event raised over $5.8 million (An error was made in the aired story saying $8.3 million was raised in 2023), helping charities like Children’s Clinics continue their critical missions.

“All of our funds that we raise, we’re very fortunate, go directly to the children,” said Amy Serafin, development and communications specialist for Children’s Clinics.

Children’s Clinics provides medical care and experiences to children with chronic pediatric illnesses.

“Children with chronic pediatric illnesses, although a forgotten population, are just as valuable as any other child,” Serafin said. “And we’re really dedicated to making sure every child has an amazing childhood experience.”

The impact of El Tour goes beyond the monetary donations. Jessica Davis with El Tour de Tucson emphasized the event’s ability to bring the community together.

“It’s so impactful because it shows people are paying attention,” Davis said. “People are trying to give in any way, in any capacity.”

Children from Children’s Clinics will participate in the family-friendly portion of the race on Saturday, joining the excitement on wheels.

“We get out there and we ride together, and the community cheers us on,” Serafin said. “We all get medals at the end and a breakfast, and it’s just a great day of community.”