Train carrying hazardous materials derails near Lake Havasu City

Update at 4:45am: CNN has confirmed the train was carrying corn syrup. About eight cars derailed, blocking off the main track.

A train reportedly carrying hazardous materials derailed overnight near the Arizona border with California, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

No spills have been reported as a result of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office tells CNN it happened near I-40 around 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City. The area is rural and non-residential, but is home to several truck stops.

There's no word on how many train cars actually left the tracks.

The National Transportation Safety Board as well as BNSF, a freight railway company, have been notified of the derailment. Both organizations will be investigating.

It's the latest in a series of recent train derailments, most notably the one that led to a toxic spill in East Palestine, Ohio just over a month ago.