Benson residents question railroad safety near city

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Benson was built around the railroad in the 1800s. It's a staple for the community but some are raising questions about the area's preparedness in case of an accident.

A railroad divides Benson in half, and after the train derailment in Ohio, residents have mixed feelings about living so close to the tracks.

Seeing the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on TV made Maria Burba think about her own home town.

"I'm concerned because Benson is a small town and without the railroad Benson wouldn't be here," said Burba.

Living just a quarter of a mile from the tracks, Burba can't help but wonder what would happen if an event like the one in Ohio occurred in Southern Arizona.

"I don't live my life in fear because I'm worried about the train going to derail everyday of my life. That’s not the point. It’s the situation can happen and I just hope you know our little town is prepared for something like that," continued Burba.

Long-time Benson resident Bob Nilson said there hasn't been a large-scale derailment in Benson in the two decades he lived in the area.

In fact, his view from the visitor center allows him to see the work Union Pacific is doing to maintain the rails.

“Safety is a big deal with Union Pacific, at least here. I can’t speak for the one in East Palestine. I know what they do here and they take good care of the track here," explained Nislon.

Union Pacific workers are currently in Benson working on the rails near the visitor center.