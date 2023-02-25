After the Ohio train derailment, Tucsonans weigh on their neighborhood railway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a train derailed in Ohio, causing environmental damage and the deaths of over 40,000 animals, Tucsonans are looking at the impacts of their own train system.

Antonia Mcdole was on her way to pick up her husband from work when the barricades went down on 22nd street and the train started to roll by.

"You're always in that mindset like do you turn around or is it that the minute you do that it will start again," she said.

It's a common sight in Tucson.

"This has happened to me about four or five times," she said. "I was at out at the other side of marana and it did the same thing. It was a good, almost an hour that we sat there."

But she's not worried about the train derailing in Tucson because of its slow pace.

"not if I'm on the tracks or on board the train," she said.

Down the train tracks at Voltron Brewing, the brewers are working to expand their reach.

"We're looking to open our taproom very soon," Adam Marshall, the head brewer for Firetruck Brewing, said.

He said the train doesn't impact their business.

"It doesn't impact us in any way," he said. "But we certainly hope that train and train safety continues."

