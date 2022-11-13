U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner resigns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN/KGUN) — President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus.

According to CNN, this follows Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking Magnus to resign this week.

CNN's source reveals in addition to public criticism, Magnus was critiqued within the government as "out of touch."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden thanked Magnus for "nearly forty years of service."

The U.S. Senate confirmed Magnus late 2021.

Twitter

Since resigning, Magnus' Twitter now lists "Archived Account" under the description.