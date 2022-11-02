Watch Now
Border Patrol catches teen attempting to smuggle migrants

Confirmed through chief patrol agent
U.S. Border Patrol
Posted at 12:37 PM, Nov 02, 2022
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has caught a teenager, who apparently was trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms it happened Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to a recent tweet, agents first spotted a 17-year-old driving a red Chevy Malibu near the border. That's when agents say they saw the teen pick up suspected migrants.

Chief Modlin says responding agents learned the teen is a U.S. citizen after tracking the Chevy down. They found three undocumented immigrants in the car with the driver.

Once the Chevy came to a stop, agents arrested the suspected smuggler and migrants.

