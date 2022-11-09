Man indicted for allegedly smuggling fentanyl across border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who allegedly smuggled fentanyl across the border was indicted on two counts.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Mexican resident Edwin Francisco Cubillas allegedly hid 16 packages containing fentanyl in his car when he drove through the port of entry in San Luis, Ariz. on Sept. 26.

Cubillas faces charges including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and importation of fentanyl into the United States from Mexico.

The charges carry maximum sentences of life in prison and fines of $10 million.

