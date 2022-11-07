Nogales customs officers bust nearly 100 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has prevented nearly 100 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine from entering the American black market.

Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries revealed officers caught two major loads Sunday.

9/6: CBP Officers at the Nogales POE stopped 2 loads on Sunday.

1st car contained approximately 204,000 fentanyl pills and 13.3 pounds of cocaine hidden in a floor compartment.



2nd vehicle contained 7.05 pounds fentanyl powder and 76.15 pounds meth concealed throughout the car. pic.twitter.com/xAvc9Y1RX8 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) November 7, 2022

He says a suspected smuggler was caught with over 200,000 fentanyl pills and 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in the floor compartment of a vehicle.

Director Humphries confirms officers then busted a second driver which had over more than 76 pounds of methamphetamine and 7 pounds of fentanyl powder hidden throughout the car.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

According to the CBP's Drug Seizure Statistics, fentanyl busts have seen the highest increase.